BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
* Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4
Jan 20 Hansa Medical AB :
* Successful phase 2 study of IdeS in highly sensitized dialysis patients awaiting kidney transplantation
* IdeS was considered safe and well tolerated in HLA sensitized dialysis patients awaiting kidney transplantation
* Study shows that IdeS has capacity to make sensitized patients eligible for transplantation by decreasing HLA antibodies to acceptable levels
* IdeS increased probability of compatible transplantation by reducing percentage panel reactivity to low levels in all patients
* Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp- WSJ, citing sources