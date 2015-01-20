Jan 20 Hansa Medical AB :

* Successful phase 2 study of IdeS in highly sensitized dialysis patients awaiting kidney transplantation

* IdeS was considered safe and well tolerated in HLA sensitized dialysis patients awaiting kidney transplantation

* Study shows that IdeS has capacity to make sensitized patients eligible for transplantation by decreasing HLA antibodies to acceptable levels

* IdeS increased probability of compatible transplantation by reducing percentage panel reactivity to low levels in all patients