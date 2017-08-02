Hansa Medical drug allows kidney transplantation in tough cases

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - An experimental drug from Sweden's Hansa Medical has allowed doctors to perform successful kidney transplants in 24 out of 25 patients with a particularly high risk of organ rejection, researchers said on Wednesday.

A donated kidney is the best treatment option for people with end-stage renal disease but some 30 percent of those on transplant lists have antibodies making them highly sensitive to donor organs, even with standard immunosuppressant drugs.

Hansa's drug candidate IdeS - a bacterial enzyme that depletes such problem antibodies - offers a novel way to desensitise these patients so they can receive a new kidney that their bodies would otherwise reject.

There are currently no approved drugs for desensitisation, making IdeS a potentially important new medicine for Hansa, which specialises in enzyme-based drugs for transplantation and acute autoimmune diseases.

Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers reported on the cases of 11 patients in Sweden and 14 in the United States who received IdeS before transplantation.

The new kidneys worked in all but one of the patients, although the scientists said their results "should be interpreted cautiously" given the small numbers involved. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)