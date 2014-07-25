BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care responds to ACCC proceedings
* "takes its obligations under competition and consumer law seriously and has worked cooperatively with ACCC during its investigation into a matter in coffs harbour."
July 25 Hansa Medical AB : * H1 REVENUE SEK 3.0 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN * says H1 oper loss sek 10.7 mln vs loss sek 8.6 mln
* Seeks trading halt pending execution of a material strategic agreement with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology