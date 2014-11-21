BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Nov 21 HanseYachts AG :
* Says positive EBITDA is expected for current fiscal year 2014/2015
* In Q1 achieved a total output of 17.8 million euros, which puts it at same level as previous year
* Q1 EBIT is -4.2 million euros and has therefore reduced by 3.2 million euros over previous year
* Q1 operating cashflow is -4.0 million euros, showing slightly lower outflow of funds compared with previous year (-4.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage: