JAKARTA, April 9 Indonesian property developer PT Hanson International Tbk is planning a share sale in the first half of this year to raise up to $250 million, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

Credit Suisse is the sole global coordinator for the planned offering while BNP Paribas is the bookrunner, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)