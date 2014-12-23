Dec 23 Germany's HeidelbergCement AG
is negotiating to sell Hanson Building Products Ltd, a maker of
concrete and clay building products, to private equity firm Lone
Star Funds, according to people familiar with the matter.
HeidelbergCement is weighing a sale to Lone Star as a way to
shed the non-core unit more quickly than through an initial
public offering, the people said this week.
After final bids were submitted earlier this month, Lone
Star has so far prevailed over other private equity firms in an
auction for Hanson and could pay more than $1.3 billion for the
unit, the people said.
However, HeidelbergCement has not yet decided whether to
sell the unit outright. As part of a so-called dual-track
process, HeidelbergCement registered Hanson with U.S. regulators
for an IPO in September and could decide to opt for that route
instead, the people noted.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential and ongoing. Lone Star declined to
comment, while Hanson and HeidelbergCement representatives did
not respond to requests for comment.
Irving, Texas-based Hanson produces building materials used
in residential and industrial construction, as well as water and
transportation infrastructure. It has 107 manufacturing plants
and eleven distribution facilities in North America and Britain.
The unit was part of Hanson Plc, a British building
materials company that HeidelbergCement acquired for 7.85
billion pounds ($16 billion) in 2007. Since then, it has closed
70 plants and disposed of two businesses.
Hanson reported annual net sales of $1.2 billion, a net loss
of $225.4 million and pro forma adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $145.4 million
as of the end of September.
Last month, HeidelbergCement reported a better-than-expected
10 percent rise in quarterly core profit, as energy costs fell
and it pushed through price increases in North America, Britain
and Indonesia.
Lone Star is no stranger to acquiring the unloved units of
cement makers. Last year, it acquired Lafarge SA's
North American gypsum business for $700 million. It renamed the
unit Continental Building Products Inc and took it
public earlier this year. It currently has a value of $1.14
billion, including debt.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)