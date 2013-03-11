LONDON, March 11 Hansteen Holdings PLC : * IFRS pre-tax profit £46.2 million (2011: £8.9 million) * Annual dividends payable 4.5P (2011: 4.0P). a dividend yield of 5.6% * Total property increased by 5% to £1 billion (2011: £961 million) * In December 2012 and January 2013 we added 40 properties totalling £90

million to our portfolio * They have so far performed ahead of our expectations, average yield on

purchase of these properties was 11%