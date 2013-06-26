BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
LONDON, June 26 Hansteen Holdings PLC : * Launches an offering of E100 million of senior, unsecured convertible bonds
due 2018 * Intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to allow flexibility when refinancing its existing debt and to provide funds for future growth
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )