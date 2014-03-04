BRIEF-Sunlight REIT entered into bilateral facility agreements
* In March and April 2017, entered into several bilateral facility agreements
March 4 Hansteen Holdings PLC : * Hansteen refinances German portfolio with new E343 million five-year
facilities * The terms equate to less than 4% per annum gross interest costs, including
amortised fees * Source text
* In March and April 2017, entered into several bilateral facility agreements
* BNY Mellon reports first quarter earnings of $880 million or $0.83 per common share