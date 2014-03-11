BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust posts FY16 revenue of S$475.6 mln
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Hansteen Holdings PLC : * Epra nav per share increased by 9% to 91P (31 December 2012: 83P) * Full year dividend increased by 7% to 4.8P per share (2012: 4.5P per share) * Annualised rent roll from total portfolio up 59% to £134.9 million (2012:
£84.7 million) * Source text
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.