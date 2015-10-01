UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 1 Real estate investment company Hansteen Holdings Plc appointed Margaret Young and David Rough independent non-executive directors, effective Thursday.
Young was most recently a non-executive director of BlackRock Group Ltd, while Rough was a senior independent director at John Laing Group Plc.
The company also said Richard Cotton retired as a non-executive director on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES