* Sees acquisition adding materially to future earnings
* Portfolio comprises 88 assets totalling 4.1 mln square
feet of property
Dec 22 Britain's Hansteen Holdings
bought property assets from the Spencer Group of
Companies for 150 million pounds ($234.96 million), as the
industrial property investor looks to expand its portfolio of
assets in the United Kingdom.
The company, which owns and manages real estate in the UK
and continental Europe, expects the acquisition to materially
add to Hansteen's future earnings, Joint Chief Executive Ian
Watson said in a statement.
The portfolio Hansteen acquired comprises 88 assets
totalling 4.1 million square feet of industrial property located
across the UK, the company said.
After the deal, Hansteen will have about 300 million pounds
for further acquisitions, it said. At June 30, the value of
Hansteen's property portfolio was 863 million pounds, according
to the company's website.
In May, Hansteen raised about 150 million pounds through a
discounted share sale, mainly to buy industrial properties in
the UK and continental Europe.
Hansteen's shares, which have shed about 13 percent in value
so far this year, closed at 69.85 pence on Wednesday on the
London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 453.6 million pounds.