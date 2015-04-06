SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's Hanwha Group won an order worth around $2 billion to build additional infrastructure in Bismayah, Iraq, a Hanwha spokesman said on Monday.

The construction will be carried out by Hanwha Engineering & Construction Corp, which had already won an order to build some 100,000 homes for Bismayah by 2019.

The spokesman declined additional comment because an official statement has not been released yet. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)