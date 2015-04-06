UPDATE 1-Andrew Liveris to retire from combined DowDuPont company mid-2018
May 11 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, said Chief Executive Andrew Liveris would retire as chairman of the combined DowDuPont company in July 2018.
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's Hanwha Group won an order worth around $2 billion to build additional infrastructure in Bismayah, Iraq, a Hanwha spokesman said on Monday.
The construction will be carried out by Hanwha Engineering & Construction Corp, which had already won an order to build some 100,000 homes for Bismayah by 2019.
The spokesman declined additional comment because an official statement has not been released yet. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Delivery schedule for co's first A350-900 aircraft on track