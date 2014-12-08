Dec 8 Hanwha Holdings Co Ltd said it would merge two of its solar units, creating a combined company with an enterprise value of about $2 billion.

The company said that its unit, Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd , will buy another unit, Q Cells Investment Co Ltd, in an all-stock transaction valued at about $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)