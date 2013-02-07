BRIEF-Cosmopolitan International says possible investment in potential target company
* CIIL entered into term sheet with potential target company and its chief executive officer
SEOUL Feb 7 Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd , South Korea's No. 2 insurer by asset, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it was reviewing the feasibility of buying ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance unit.
The sale of the South Korean unit is part of ING's wider Asia divestment programme to repay a 10 billion euro state bailout received during the global financial crisis.
In December, KB Financial Group Inc decided against buying the unit after negotiating the prospective price down to roughly $2.1 billion.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)
