Dec 8 Dec 8 Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd
:
* Hanwha SolarOne and Q Cells announce merger to create new
solar power leader
* Says combined business will be the largest manufacturer of
solar cells with capacity of 3.28 gigawatts
* Says solarone will acquire 100% of the outstanding share
capital of Q Cells from its sole shareholder, HSH
* Says the transaction was approved by the board of directors
of both companies
* Says Seongwoo Nam of SolarOne will lead the combined business
as chairman and chief executive officer
* SolarOne will acquire Q Cells with an implied enterprise
value of the combined company at about $2.0 billion
* Says Jay Seo will become chief financial officer of the
combined business
* Hanwha SolarOne Co-co to issue about 3.7 billion solarone
ordinary shares to HSH in exchange for transfer of 100% of
outstanding share capital of Q Cells
* New shares to be issued by SolarOne to HSH in deal represent
about 8.09 newly issued shares for each of SolarOne's
outstanding shares
* Hanwha SolarOne co - based on SolarOne's December 5, 2014
closing share price, the implied equity value for Q Cells is
approximately $1.2 billion
* If consummated, transaction would result in HSH increasing
ownership of solarone from approximately 45.7% to approximately
94%
* Says Credit Suisse is serving as financial adviser and
Debevoise & Plimpton is serving as legal counsel to SolarOne
