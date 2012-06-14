June 14 Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd sold 47
megawatts of its solar panels to Assoimprese, a network of solar
system installers in Italy, as part of a two-year contract to
expand the company's sales in its fifth-largest market.
Italy, the world's second-biggest solar market after
Germany, is considering lifting an annual cap for incentives for
solar power production to 759 million euros ($954.37
million)from a previous 500 million euros.
Hanwha SolarOne, a unit of Korea's explosives-to-financial
services conglomerate Hanwha Group, expects to extend the
contract with Assoimprese.
"For us the cooperation results in wider access to the
Italian market in residential as well as commercial segments,"
Andreas Liebheit, Managing Director Hanwha SolarOne said in a
statement.
Italy contributed to 5.6 percent of the company's net sales
of $1.01 billion last year.