* Sees FY12 shipments at 1 GW, higher than 844.4 MW sold
last year
* Q4 loss $1.57/ADS vs profit $0.27/ADS year ago
* Q4 rev fell 55 pct to $155.4 mln
* Shares down 8 percent before the bell
March 15 Hanwha SolarOne Co
posted a fourth-quarter loss as lower selling price and
inventory write-downs took a toll on margins, sending the
Chinese photovoltaic cell maker's shares down 8 percent before
the bell.
Hanwha SolarOne's fourth-quarter gross margin was negative
62 percent, compared with positive 22 percent a year ago.
Solar module shipments fell 14 percent to 189.1 megawatt while
average selling price almost halved to $1.
Prices of polysilicon, the main raw material in the solar
industry, are expected to touch $35 per kilogram in the first
quarter, a company executive said on a conference call with
analysts.
Polysilicon prices, which have been hovering around $30 per
kg on the spot market, rose amid tight supplies last year.
To lower the cost of making solar products, a number of
companies started in-house production. Hanwha SolarOne has said
it expects to produce polysilicon in the future.
The company expects photovoltaic module shipments of about 1
gigawatt this year. In 2011, it shipped 844.4 megawatt of
modules.
Solar companies such as JinkoSolar Holding Co,
Suntech Power Holdings and Canadian Solar Inc
have also forecast higher shipments for the year.
South Korea's Hanwha Chemical Corp bought half
of Hanwha SolarOne, formerly known as Solarfun Power Holdings
Co, last year and changed its name.
The company outlined capital expenditures of $100 million
for the year, a steep decline from the $387.3 million it spent
in 2011.
Bigger peers such as First Solar, Trina Solar
and Suntech have sought to reduce production costs to
make the renewable power source less reliant on subsidies that
make it competitive with fossil fuels.
Hanwha SolarOne shares, which have shed nearly 82 percent of
their value in the last year, were trading down at $1.29
premarket. They had closed at $1.36 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was $132.3 million, or
$1.57 per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared with a
profit of $56.2 million, or 27 cents per ADS, a year ago.
Revenue fell 55 percent to $155.4 million.