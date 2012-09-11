GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, oil creeps up as markets ponder fallout of Mideast tension
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
Sept 11 Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss as prices for solar products remain depressed.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $42 million, or 50 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $10.7 million, or 13 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 39 percent to $168.7 million.
SINGAPORE, June 6 Oil recovered some losses from the previous session on Tuesday, but Brent crude remained below $50 over concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.