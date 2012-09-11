Sept 11 Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd said the
acquisition of German solar group Q-Cells by its
parent may help the solar panel maker sidestep recently-imposed
import duties in the U.S. and potential tariffs in Europe.
Creditors of insolvent Q-Cells, once the world's largest
maker of solar cells, last month approved a sale of the company
to Hanwha SolarOne's parent Hanwha group.
After the deal, the company will have an annual cell
production capacity of more than 2 gigawatt (GW) located in
Europe, China and South East Asia.
"The ability to source cells from multiple markets will
become a distinct competitive advantage in the face of duties
for Chinese manufactured cells in the U.S. and quite possibly
Europe," a Hanwha SolarOne executive said on a conference call
with analysts.
The United States imposed punitive tariffs on solar panel
imports from China earlier this year, following an anti-dumping
complaint filed by a group of solar companies led by Germany's
SolarWorld.
Hanwha Solar, which faces a duty of about 31 percent in the
United States, abandoned the market in the first quarter.
The company can now re-enter United States with the help of
Q-Cells, which has manufacturing sites in Germany and Malaysia.
A similar complaint led the European Commission to launch an
investigation last week into suspected dumping by Chinese solar
products makers.
The Q-Cells deal will also take Hanwha Group a step closer
to its stated goal of becoming one of the top three solar cell
manufacturers in the world, adding about 1 GW of cell production
capacity.
South Korea's explosives-to-financial services conglomerate
Hanwha Group bought half of Solarfun Power Holdings Co last year
and changed its name to Hanwha SolarOne.
WEAK PRICES WEIGH
Hanwha SolarOne posted a wider second-quarter loss on
Tuesday and cut the low end of its outlook for full-year panel
shipments as selling prices remained depressed.
A glut in solar equipment supplies has led to a slump in
prices over the last two years and pushed large players,
including Q-Cells and U.S.-based Solyndra into bankruptcy. Panel
prices have plunged 24 percent this year.
Hanwha SolarOne said it expects to ship between 900 megawatt
(MW) and 1 gigawatt (GW) this year compared to its earlier
forecast of 1 GW.
A number of solar products makers including Yingli Green
Energy Holding Co, JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and
Trina Solar Ltd cut their shipment forecasts last month.
Hanwha SolarOne expects current-quarter panel shipments to
be comparable to the 230.7 MW shipped in the second quarter.
The company expects its gross margin to continue to remain
positive in the third quarter. Gross margin rose to 6.3 percent
in the second quarter from negative 9.4 percent in the preceding
quarter.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $42
million, or 50 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from
$10.7 million, or 13 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 39 percent to $168.7 million.
Hanwha SolarOne shares, which have plunged 65 percent in the
last 12 months, were down 3 percent at $1.03 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.