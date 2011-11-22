* Q3 loss $0.33/ADS
* Q3 rev $225.4, down 34 pct
* Cuts FY module shipments outlook
(Follows alerts)
Nov 22 Hanwha SolarOne Co posted
a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by lower shipments
and prices, and the Chinese photovoltaic cell maker cut its
full-year shipment outlook saying it expects industry conditions
to remain tough.
The company cut its full-year module shipments outlook to
815-835 megawatts from 1 gigawatts.
Solar subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy earlier this year
has triggered a global glut of solar panels and sharply driven
down prices, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar
manufacturers.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third
quarter was $27.9 million, or 33 cents per American Depository
Share (ADS), compared with a profit $40.2 million, or 53 cents
per ADS, a year ago.
Revenue fell more than one-third to $225.4 million.
Excluding items, the company lost 55 cents per basic ADS.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a loss of
8 cents per ADS, on revenue of $278.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Photovoltaic module shipments in the July-September period
fell 2.5 percent to 200.9 MW from the preceding three-month
period.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hanwha's peers LDK Solar and Suntech
Power Holdings also posted wider-than-expected losses.
Shares of Hanwha closed at $1.21 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)