BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 Chunghsin Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says the co and an electronic subsidiary were recognized as high-tech enterprises
* Says the co and the subsidiary to enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5E8hC4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO