BRIEF-Intersport Polska Q1 prelim. revenue down 12.5 pct yoy
* Q1 prelim. revenue 48.3 million zlotys ($12.21 million), down 12.5 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9558 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 China's snacks producer Haoxiangni Jujube Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 90.9 million shares to end, shares to start trading on May 20
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myx39v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 prelim. revenue 48.3 million zlotys ($12.21 million), down 12.5 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9558 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's largest home electronics retailer, M.video, expects sales to rebound in the second quarter after a drop in the first three months of the year, Alexander Tynkovan, the company's president, told Reuters.