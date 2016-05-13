FRANKFURT May 13 German container shipping firm
Hapag Lloyd on Friday announced a new international
shipping alliance which is due to start up in April 2017 for
initially five years, spanning 18 percent of global container
fleet capacity.
The group, called THE Alliance includes big Asian and
European companies in the latest push for economies of scale in
the troubled industry.
It will bring together Hamburg-based Hapag-Lloyd, Japan's
trio Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
("K"-Line) and Mitsui OSK Line (MOL) with South
Korea's Hanjin Shipping, and Taiwan's Yang Ming
Marine Transport.
Separately, Hapag-Lloyd is in ongoing merger talks with the
United Arab Shipping Company (UASC), with view to that company
also joining the alliance later.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)