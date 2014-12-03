HAMBURG Dec 3 German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd, which is merging with Chile's Compania SudAmericana de Vapores, is in no rush to list its share on the stock exchange, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"A stock market flotation is currently not top priority for us," Rolf Habben Jansen said, adding the company would first focus on integrating Vapores into its business.

In the longer run, Hapag-Lloyd still aims to launch an initial public offering, but the CEO said it was difficult to predict whether this would be possible at the end of 2015 already, as hoped, or not until early 2016. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)