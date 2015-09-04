FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd has taken further steps in preparation of a stock market listing and has mandated more banks for the move, but it remains undecided on the timing of the deal, people familiar with the situation said.

Credit Suisse, Citi and HSBC have been asked to help organise the initial public offering, alongside global coordinators Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Berenberg, the people said. Three further banks including MM Warburg are acting in further roles, one of the people said.

Hapag-Lloyd and the banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Additional reporting by Freya Berry and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)