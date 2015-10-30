* Price range now 20-22 eur vs previous 23-29 eur
* Shareholder TUI reduces amount it is willing to sell
* Hapag-Lloyd to offer more shares from capital increase
BERLIN, Oct 30 Germany's Hapag-Lloyd
lowered the price range for its shares in its initial public
offering and raised the number of new shares offered from a
capital increase after shareholder TUI cut the number
of shares it was willing to offer.
The shipping company had earlier this month trimmed the
planned volume of the IPO but a profit warning from peer Maersk
due to worse-than-expected overcapacity in the
industry rocked already wobbly markets last week.
Hapag-Lloyd said on Friday shares would now be offered at
between 20 and 22 euros ($21.98-$24.18) apiece, down from a
previous range of 23-29 euros.
Shareholder TUI was previously planning to offer up to 2.3
million existing shares, plus another 1.9 million to cover
potential over-allotments.
It said on Friday it would now only offer the shares for the
over-allotment option.
Hapag-Lloyd therefore increased the amount of shares it will
offer from a capital increase to up to 13.2 million, in order to
make sure it will still achieve gross proceeds of approximately
$300 million.
TUI was due to make a book loss on the sale of its shares,
even at the previous price range.
"We still consider the IPO important for both Hapag-Lloyd
and TUI and there is hardly ever an optimal point in time," a
spokesman for London-listed TUI told Reuters, adding that TUI
wanted to own a liquid asset after the IPO and be able to make
use of market opportunities in future.
Part-owner Klaus-Michael Kuehne and Chilean partner CSAV
will still place orders worth $30 million each,
Hapag-Lloyd said.
Hapag-Lloyd said should the offering be successful, shares
would start trading on Nov 6.
($1 = 0.9098 euros)
