HAMBURG Dec 9 German shipping company
Hapag-Lloyd's merger talks with Chile's Vapores
may herald further deals with other peers, its chief
executive said, as the group strives to catch up with the
industry's top three players.
"The aim should be to create something bigger by merging
several companies," Michael Behrendt told Reuters.
"It is my goal that we can catch up with the top three. I
may not be able to achieve this during my time, but perhaps make
a step in that direction," he added.
Hapag-Lloyd, the world's No.5 container shipping company by
capacity, last week said it was in talks to merge with smaller
Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores, adding that
no agreement had yet been reached.
Shipping groups have been struggling through the worst slump
on record, with the weak global economy, oversupply of vessels
and low freight rates highlighting the benefits of consolidation
in the sector.
It is not the first time Hapag-Lloyd, burdened by 2.35
billion euros ($3.22 billion) of net debt and a nine-month net
loss of 56 million euros, has sought expansion through large
mergers, though deals have proved elusive.
Last year it held talks with German peer Hamburg-Sued over a
deal that would have created the world's No.4 player behind
Maersk Line, part of Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk
, Switzerland's Mediterranean Shipping Company and
France's CMA CGM, but the parties were unable to
agree terms.
Six years ago a potential merger with Singapore's Neptune
Orient Lines fell through after wrangling over who would own the
majority stake.
Behrendt also said that Hapag-Lloyd, in which German travel
and tourism group TUI AG owns a 22 percent stake, is
ready to launch an initial public offering (IPO) when market
conditions improve.
TUI's Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen in September said
the group would offload its Hapag-Lloyd stake via an IPO as soon
as market conditions allowed, adding that such a step is
unlikely before autumn 2014.
The city of Hamburg holds 36.9 percent of Hapag-Lloyd, while
Klaus Michael Kuehne, who also controls Swiss logistics group
Kuehne & Nagel, owns 28.2 percent.
($1 = 0.7308 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz;
Editing by David Goodman)