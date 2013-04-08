KIEL, Germany, April 8 The city of Hamburg wants
shippers Hapag-Lloyd and Hamburg Sued to resume merger
talks so that they stand a better chance of surviving a
four-year slump in the sector, a city official told Reuters.
The city of Hamburg is the largest shareholder of
Hapag-Lloyd, with a stake of almost 37 percent. A merger with
Hamburg Sued would give the city and TUI AG, which
owns 22 percent, a chance to reduce their holdings.
"We will do everything to accomplish this merger in the
foreseeable future," Hamburg's economy minister Frank Horch said
on the sidelines of a maritime conference in the northern German
city of Kiel on Monday.
Hapag-Lloyd and Hamburg Sued ended talks last month to
create the world's fourth largest shipper after failing to agree
on which of the two should have management control.
Hamburg Sued was pushing for a bigger weighting in a merged
company, contrasting with calls from Hapag-Lloyd shareholder,
Klaus-Michael Kuehne, with a 28 percent stake, for a merger of
equals.
The companies left the door ajar for another attempt,
however, saying the merger discussions were only temporarily
called off.
With a combined fleet of more than 250 ships, a merged
entity would give the companies much-needed global scale to
survive low cargo volumes as Europe battles with economic
recession.
Horch said the city was keen to act as a moderator to ensure
an agreement acceptable to both sides was reached, although he
admitted this would not be easy. The two companies tried and
failed to join forces 16 years ago.
"But I believe that if we are determined to convince and are
coordinated, then we have a good chance," Horch said.
Last month, Hapag-Lloyd reported a 128 million euro ($166.62
million)loss for 2012, prompting it to defer the delivery of new
ships.
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing
by Clelia Oziel)