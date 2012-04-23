FRANKFURT, April 23 German shipping company
Hapag-Lloyd is in no hurry to try again to list on the
stock market.
"We have all the time in the world for an initial public
offering. There is no pressure at all to do something," a source
close to Hapag's owners told Reuters on Monday.
Shareholder TUI AG, which also controls Europe's
largest tour operator TUI Travel, had tried to float a
stake in Hapag-Lloyd last year. The attempt was derailed by
market turbulence following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
TUI, which has long been seeking to exit the shipping
market, earlier this year cut its Hapag stake to 22 percent and
said it could call an IPO, with priority placement of its
shares, at any time from June.
The shipping firm's other owner is the Albert-Ballin
consortium, a group of investors led by the German city state of
Hamburg and Klaus-Michael Kuehne, majority owner of Swiss
logistics group Kuehne & Nagel.
Meanwhile, there are indications the market for IPOs in
Europe is thawing after an eight-month hiatus for big listings.
Swiss-based Asian outsourcing specialist DKSH and
Dutch cable firm Ziggo raised a combined total of
around $2 billion last month, while books on Italian cashmere
house Brunello Cucinelli's 150 million euro IPO will also close
earlier than planned because of strong demand.
However, another run by Hapag-Lloyd at the stock exchange
would be more sizeable than that of Cucinelli, for example. The
value of the 30 percent stake TUI wanted to float last year was
estimated at around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
After profits were hit last year by lower freight rates and
currency swings, Hapag-Lloyd Chief Executive Michael Behrendts
said in March he wanted the shipping firm to have two good
quarters under its belt before testing the market.
Behrendts said Hapag-Lloyd, which reports first-quarter
results on May 10, had been able to push through price rises in
March and planned more for April.
"Even though freight rates are improving, the market is
still difficult, especially for an IPO of the size of
Hapag-Lloyd," said one Frankfurt-based analyst.
The city of Hamburg, too, is not keen to push for an IPO if
a shaky market environment means the shares will straight away
lose value and result in a loss on its investment, the source
close to the group's owners said.
Hapag Lloyd has no concrete plans for a flotation, a
spokesman told Reuters. However, it could quickly start the
process given the preparation it already made last year.
"The owners have said it's the route they wish to take, but
the decision is up to them," the spokesman said.