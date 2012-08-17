* Part-owner Kuehne: new chairman addressing strategy more
* Can be more serious about mergers, alliances - Kuehne
* Market upturn would raise chances for 2013 IPO - Kuehne
* Says aims to retain blocking minority stake
By Jan Schwartz
HAMBURG, Aug 17 Hapag-Lloyd, the
world's No.5 container shipping company, has a good chance of
increasing its market share now that a change in ownership has
returned its focus to longer-term strategic planning, one of its
main shareholders said.
"The new chairman, (Juergen) Weber, has started to address
strategic issues more, which was not the case with TUI," said
entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne, referring to the tour
operator which formerly had sole ownership of Hapag-Lloyd.
"TUI was just interested in getting out of Hapag-Lloyd and
keeping it more or less above water in the meantime," Kuehne,
who is also majority owner of Swiss logistics group Kuehne &
Nagel, told Reuters on the sidelines of an event on
Friday.
Earlier this year Kuehne and the city of Hamburg became
Hapag-LLoyd's two biggest shareholders, buying stakes from tour
operator TUI which had been looking to unload all or
part of its holding for some time.
The city of Hamburg holds close to 37 percent of
Hapag-Lloyd, Kuehne owns just over 28 percent and TUI still has
about 22 percent.
Kuehne said the owners aimed to position Hapag-Lloyd as a
top container shipping line, with mergers and alliances being
possible options for growth.
He recently said Hamburg Sued would be an ideal merger
partner to vault Hapag-Lloyd into a top industry position, from
which point it could compete with Denmark's Maersk
and Switzerland's MSC.
He declined to say on Friday with which other companies
Hapag-Lloyd has been in touch, but said no deal was imminent.
Now Hapag-Lloyd has a different ownership, "that makes it
possible to become more serious about such considerations,"
Kuehne said.
Kuehne also reiterated that a pickup in freight rates and a
recovery of capital markets would make it more likely for
Hapag-Lloyd to consider launching an initial public offering
(IPO) in 2013.
"That depends on the stock market climate and on how well
Hapag-Lloyd makes it through the coming quarters," he said,
adding he aimed to retain a blocking minority stake in the
company even after any IPO.
Hapag-Lloyd posted a second-quarter loss of 7.4 million
euros ($9.2 million) but said it planned to raise prices further
in the second half of the year to offset soaring fuel costs.
The company said earlier this year it would need two good
quarters under its belt before testing the market for an IPO.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)