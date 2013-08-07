FRANKFURT Aug 7 Germany's Hapag-Lloyd
, the unlisted container shipping group, said on
Wednesday that intense competition on the Asia to Europe route,
one of the world's busiest, had depressed second-quarter
revenues and profits.
Container prices averaged $622 per tonne in the period, down
more than 10 percent from last year's $694, still more than
three times the level in 2009 at the height of the global
economic downturn.
The average freight rate fell 6 percent to $1,499 per TEU, a
measure of container ship capacity, down from $1,594 in the same
period last year. Freight rates for standard 20-foot (6-metre)
containers on the Asia-Europe route have plunged by about 60
percent since mid-March.
Hapag-Lloyd said second-quarter sales fell 5 percent to
$1.706 billion from $1.794 billion, on a comparable basis.
Michael Behrendt, Chairman of Hapag-Lloyd's executive board
said the group had managed to implement small increases in July
and intended to further increase rates.
Analysts said in May a further drop in freight rates may
force Maersk Line, the world's No. 1 container shipping operator
and a unit of Danish shipping and oil giant A.P. Moller-Maersk
, to cut its full-year outlook when it publishes
second-quarter earnings on Friday, Aug. 16. [ID: nL6N0E32GP]
Hapag-Lloyd is part-owned by German travel group TUI AG
, which reports second-quarter results on Thursday.
(Reporting by Natalia Drozdiak; Editing by Louise Ireland)