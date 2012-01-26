* Arison buys 23 pct of Arison Holdings from brother Micky
* Arison Holdings controls 20.2 percent of Hapoalim
TEL AVIV Jan 26 Israel's richest woman
Shari Arison has tightened control over Bank Hapoalim
by buying her brother Micky's share in Arison Holdings, the
investment vehicle holding 20.2 percent of the country's biggest
bank.
Arison purchased 23 percent of Arison Holdings from Micky
Arison, the chief executive of Carnival Corp, whose
luxury liner Costa Concordia capsized off the coast of Italy
earlier this month. The Arison siblings inherited billions from
their father Ted, who founded Carnival Cruise Lines.
"The purchase deal, following which trusts in which Shari
Arison is the main beneficiary control 100 percent of the
capital of Arison Holdings, has been completed," Bank Hapoalim
said in a statement on Thursday.
Hapoalim did not release financial details, and a
spokeswoman for Arison declined to comment.
Hapoalim has a market value of 17.1 billion shekels ($4.6
billion), making Arison Holdings' stake worth 3.5 billion
shekels and Micky Arison's share worth nearly 800 million
shekels.
Last month Israel's banking regulator granted approval for
the deal to go ahead, three years after his predecessor rejected
the transaction because of a management crisis in which the bank
was engulfed at the time.
Shari Arison also controls Shikun & Binui,
Israel's largest construction firm, through Arison Investments.
Shares in Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank by outstanding
credit and market value, were up 1.9 percent to 13.13 shekels in
early afternoon trade.
($1 = 3.75 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)