JERUSALEM Jan 17 Israel's Bank Hapoalim said on Tuesday that Israeli prosecutors have closed a case against its chief executive officer due to lack of evidence.

Last February, Israeli police recommended that the state prosecutor indict Hapoalim CEO Zion Kenan on breach of trust and fraud charges.

"On Jan. 17, we have been informed by the state's attorney that they decided to close the case due to lack of sufficient evidence," Hapoalim said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)