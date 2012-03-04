JERUSALEM, March 4 Israel's banking regulator will allow the chief executive of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest commercial lender, to keep his job after prosecutors ended an investigation into fraud charges.

Prosecutors had on Jan. 17 concluded the investigation into Zion Kenan, saying they lacked enough evidence to pursue fraud charges against him.

But justice officials believed there were some improprieties and sent the findings to the Bank of Israel's Supervisor of Banks David Zaken.

"After examining the findings of the investigation, and the State Attorney's position, and after considering the range of relevant factors, the Supervisor of Banks decided not to change his position regarding the appointment and tenure of Mr. Zion Kenan as chief executive officer of Bank Hapoalim," the Bank of Israel said in a statement on Sunday.

The police fraud unit investigated Kenan and former Hapoalim Chairman Dan Dankner over the approval of a loan extended to Dankner in 2008, when Kenan held a senior position at Hapoalim but was not yet CEO.

With Kenan's help, Danker in October 2008 received approval for the $3.4 million loan from the committee for transactions with parties connected to Hapoalim. Prosecutors had suspected Kenan did not tell the truth to committee members.

The Supervisor of Banks found several deficiencies in the process of approval of the credit request of Dankner and found that Kenan "bears responsibility for them," the central bank said.

Dankner became chairman of Hapoalim in 2007 and stepped down in 2009 after a two-month battle with banking regulators who demanded his resignation. At the time, the Bank of Israel said it was unhappy with disagreements between Dankner and former chief executive Zvi Ziv that led to Ziv's resignation in 2009. Ziv was replaced by Kenan. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)