JERUSALEM, March 4 Israel's banking
regulator will allow the chief executive of Bank Hapoalim
, Israel's largest commercial lender, to keep his job
after prosecutors ended an investigation into fraud charges.
Prosecutors had on Jan. 17 concluded the investigation into
Zion Kenan, saying they lacked enough evidence to pursue fraud
charges against him.
But justice officials believed there were some improprieties
and sent the findings to the Bank of Israel's Supervisor of
Banks David Zaken.
"After examining the findings of the investigation, and the
State Attorney's position, and after considering the range of
relevant factors, the Supervisor of Banks decided not to change
his position regarding the appointment and tenure of Mr. Zion
Kenan as chief executive officer of Bank Hapoalim," the Bank of
Israel said in a statement on Sunday.
The police fraud unit investigated Kenan and former Hapoalim
Chairman Dan Dankner over the approval of a loan extended to
Dankner in 2008, when Kenan held a senior position at Hapoalim
but was not yet CEO.
With Kenan's help, Danker in October 2008 received approval
for the $3.4 million loan from the committee for transactions
with parties connected to Hapoalim. Prosecutors had suspected
Kenan did not tell the truth to committee members.
The Supervisor of Banks found several deficiencies in the
process of approval of the credit request of Dankner and found
that Kenan "bears responsibility for them," the central bank
said.
Dankner became chairman of Hapoalim in 2007 and stepped down
in 2009 after a two-month battle with banking regulators who
demanded his resignation. At the time, the Bank of Israel said
it was unhappy with disagreements between Dankner and former
chief executive Zvi Ziv that led to Ziv's resignation in 2009.
Ziv was replaced by Kenan.
