TEL AVIV Dec 11 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest bank, said it decided not to continue with an
examination of a possible acquisition of Israel Discount Bank's
New York unit.
Hapoalim did not elaborate in a one-sentence statement it
issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Last week it said it was "working to advance the process
that will allow the bank to complete the necessary checks
regarding Discount Bancorp".
Discount Bancorp is the holding company that owns Israel
Discount Bank of New York.
Discount, Israel's third-biggest bank, has said it may sell
all or part of its New York business to shore up its balance
sheet. Net income at its New York subsidiary slipped to $42.7
million in 2012 from $45.8 million in 2011, while total assets
rose to $10 billion from $9.5 billion.
Israeli media reports had said Hapoalim was seeking to buy
the unit to expand its overseas operations since growth in
Israel is limited.
