TEL AVIV, July 11 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's biggest bank, said it will reinstate a cash dividend on
a regular quarterly basis for the first time since the global
financial crisis in 2008.
The bank will pay on Aug. 5 a quarterly dividend of 92.2
million shekels ($25.5 million), or 0.07 shekel a share, equal
to 15 percent of net profit having been given the go-ahead from
the banking regulator. It plans to maintain this level for the
coming quarters.
Hapoalim last distributed a dividend in July 2011, but that
was a special one-off payment.
The company's shares rose 2.5 percent to 17.06 shekels in
early trade.
The bank said its board had decided on a policy of
distributing up to 30 percent of its net operating profit. This
policy will be in effect until the bank reaches the capital
targets set by the banking regulator.
In the past year Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to
risk-weighted assets rose by 100 basis points to 9.1 percent,
under Basel II directives, at the end of the first quarter. This
is equivalent to 8.7 percent under Basel III, close to the level
set by the banking regulator.
The country's central bank has called on banks to hold core
capital equivalent to at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets
by the end of 2014 as part of a global drive to strengthen the
industry and prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.
The Bank of Israel also wants the country's two top banks -
Hapoalim and Leumi - to reach a core Tier I capital
ratio of 10 percent by the beginning of 2017.
Once Hapoalim reaches this target it can return to its
former policy of distributing up to 50 percent of profit as a
dividend.
($1 = 3.615 shekels)
