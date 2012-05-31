TEL AVIV May 31 Bank Hapoalim unit
Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, reported a 23
percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by growth in the
non-banking credit card sector.
"The company continues to grow in the non-banking card
sector," chairwoman Irit Izakson said on Thursday. "This sector
had a positive impact on turnover and financing income."
Isracard's first-quarter net profit rose to 58 million
shekels ($15 million), on revenue up 5 percent to 426 million.
Including a gain from the sale of shares in MasterCard Inc
, Isracard had a net profit of 74 million shekels in the
2012 quarter on revenue of 447 million.
Isracard said the number of its cards in circulation was up 6
percent to 3.46 million.