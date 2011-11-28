JERUSALEM Nov 28 Bank Hapoalim
unit Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, on Monday
reported a 20 percent rise in third-quarter profit thanks to
strong consumer spending, but warned it could post weaker
results in 2012 due to the global crisis.
Net profit rose to 71 million shekels ($19 million) from 59
million a year earlier. Revenue grew 10 percent to 459 million
shekels ($121 million).
"The group's results were influenced by holiday shopping and
by the fact that the Israeli economy had not yet been
significantly impacted by world economic events in the third
quarter," Isracard Chairwoman Irit Izakson said in a statement.
"The effects of the global economic crisis on Israel's
economy will influence the results of credit card companies, so
2012 is not expected to be as good as the current year," she
said.
The number of the company's cards in circulation was up 6
percent from a year before to 3.371 million.
Israel's economy grew an annualised 3.4 percent in the third
quarter of 2011, down from a 3.5 percent pace in the second
quarter.
Hapoalim, Israel's second-largest bank, is due to report
full financial results on Nov. 30.
($1 = 3.79 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)