JERUSALEM Feb 28 Bank Hapoalim unit
Isracard, Israel's largest credit card issuer, reported flat
fourth quarter profit on Thursday amid slower economic growth in
the second half of the year.
Isracard posted fourth-quarter net profit of 49 million
shekels ($13 million), the same as in the year earlier period
excluding the sale of shares in MasterCard Inc. Revenue
grew 4 percent to 442 million shekels.
The number of its cards in circulation rose 6 percent in
2012 to 3.61 million.
"During the year, Isracard placed an emphasis on maintaining
its spending levels in order to offset the macro-economic
environment," Chairwoman Irit Izakson said.
She noted that Isracard continued to strengthen its capital
base to meet stricter regulatory directives. Its capital
adequacy ratio rose to 15.7 percent in 2012 from 14.0 percent in
2011.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest commercial lender, will report
its financial results next month.