JERUSALEM Aug 16 Bank Hapoalim unit Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit but cautioned that a slowing economy could hit revenues in the second half of the year.

"The second quarter was characterised by a decline in the economic growth, which has also led to a decline in the pace of consumer spending," chairwoman Irit Izakson said on Thursday. "Continuation of this decline might affect the group's revenue for the rest of 2012."

Isracard's second-quarter net profit rose to 68 million shekels ($17 million), on revenue up 2 percent, to 442 million shekels.

It said the number of cards in circulation rose 7 percent to 3.51 million.

Hapoalim, Israel's largest commercial lender, was scheduled to report financial results in late August.

Including a gain from the sales in shares of Mastercard , in the first half of 2012 Isracard recorded net profit of 143 million shekels, up from 103 million in the year-earlier period.