JERUSALEM Aug 16 Bank Hapoalim unit
Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, reported a 24
percent rise in quarterly profit but cautioned that a slowing
economy could hit revenues in the second half of the year.
"The second quarter was characterised by a decline in the
economic growth, which has also led to a decline in the pace of
consumer spending," chairwoman Irit Izakson said on Thursday.
"Continuation of this decline might affect the group's revenue
for the rest of 2012."
Isracard's second-quarter net profit rose to 68 million
shekels ($17 million), on revenue up 2 percent, to 442 million
shekels.
It said the number of cards in circulation rose 7 percent to
3.51 million.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest commercial lender, was scheduled
to report financial results in late August.
Including a gain from the sales in shares of Mastercard
, in the first half of 2012 Isracard recorded net profit
of 143 million shekels, up from 103 million in the year-earlier
period.