BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV Nov 27 Israel's Bank Hapoalim :
* To pay quarterly dividend of 92 million shekels
* Q3 net profit 653 million shekels versus 625 million shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q3 net profit of 657 million shekels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: