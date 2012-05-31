* Q1 net profit 659 mln shekels vs 540 mln forecast
* Financing income slips, credit loss charges jump
TEL AVIV May 31 Bank Hapoalim, one of
Israel's two largest banks, reported a 26 percent fall in
quarterly net profit due to a jump in credit loss provisions as
economic growth slows, but the results were better than
forecast.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank in terms of market value and
outstanding credit, posted first-quarter net profit of 659
million shekels ($170 million), compared with 540 million
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Provision for credit losses charges jumped to 303 million
shekels from an unusually low 14 million a year earlier, while
net interest income dipped to 1.96 billion shekels from 1.97
billion. Analysts had expected credit loss charges of 369
million shekels.
Hapoalim said its core tier 1 capital ratio rose to 8.2
percent from 7.9 percent at the end of 2011.
($1=3.88 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)