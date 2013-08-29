TEL AVIV Aug 29 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest lender, reported a rise in quarterly profit due
to higher financing income and a drop in a provision for credit
losses.
Hapoalim on Thursday posted second-quarter net profit of 655
million shekels ($179 million), up from 607 million a year
earlier and above expectations of 597 million in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
Net financing income rose to 2.18 billion shekels from 2.04
billion, while credit loss expenses dipped to 301 million
shekels from 344 million.
Analysts had forecast net financing income of 1.93 billion
shekels and credit loss expenses of 258 million.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
rose to 9.2 percent from 8.9 percent at the end of 2012.
Israel's banking regulator has required banks to hold core
Tier I ratio of at least 9 percent by the start of 2015 as part
of a global drive to strengthen the industry and prevent a
repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.
The bank declared a dividend of 92 million shekels for the
quarter. Last month the bank said it would reinstate a cash
dividend on a regular quarterly basis for the first time since
the global financial crisis in 2008.
($1 = 3.65 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)