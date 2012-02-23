TEL AVIV Feb 23 Bank Hapoalim
and its subsidiary Poalim Capital Markets set up a fund to
invest in technology companies that focus on developing products
for the financial sector, Israel's largest commercial lender
said on Thursday.
Over the next three to five years, the fund will allocate
about 80 million shekels ($21.3 million) for investment in
financial technology companies.
"Our main objective is to harness technological innovations
to enhance the range and quality of services we provide our
clients," said Zion Kenan, CEO of Bank Hapoalim.
Poalim Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of the
bank, has experience in private equity including venture capital
funds and in principal investments in technology companies. It
will lead the equity investment activities within the project.
Companies selected will be able to take the development of
their products forward with the assistance of trials and
installation in the bank's systems. In parallel, some of them
will also be awarded an investment by the fund.
The fund will focus on investing in companies that are in
early stages, after or together with investment by a leading VC
fund in the company. It is estimated that the fund will be
involved in 15-20 technology projects at various stages of
development.
($1 = 3.75 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)