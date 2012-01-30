LONDON Jan 30 British band Happy Mondays
will re-form for a month-long tour in May, singer Rowetta
Satchell has confirmed, following in the footsteps of fellow
Manchester rockers The Stone Roses who reunited in October.
Happy Mondays, closely associated with the rave culture of
the time, rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s
when they produced hits like "Step On" and "Kinky Afro".
The group broke up nearly 20 years ago and has been back in
variations incarnations since then. But the 2012 reunion has
been billed as the first time the main lineup will share the
stage since 1992.
"We want to put on a really good show," backing vocalist
Satchell told BBC Radio Manchester over the weekend.
All seven members of the early 1990s lineup met last week to
"see if they could sit in a room together", she said, a
reference to the band's acrimonious past.
"We decided it would only be special and work if it was the
total, original lineup. We're all really excited. They are my
family, these boys; I've really missed them ... and I'm sure
they've missed each other."
The seven-member version of Happy Mondays comprises frontman
Shaun Ryder and bassist brother Paul, drummer Gary Whelan,
dancer Mark "Bez" Berry, guitarist Mark Day, keyboard player
Paul Davis and Satchell.
Bands reforming after long periods apart has become a common
refrain in the music industry in recent years, with the bigger
acts able to fill large venues and command huge fees both from
ticket sales and recording new material.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)