will.i.am to mix tech know-how with banking at Britain's Atom
LONDON, April 24 Britain's Atom has hired pop star will.i.am as a strategic adviser to its board as the app-based bank seeks to grow.
HONG KONG, March 25 Chinese commercial lender Harbin Bank Co Ltd is set to raise $1.13 billion through its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) after pricing the deal at HK$2.90 each share, near the bottom of a marketing range, IFR reported on Tuesday.
The bank, based in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin, had offered 3.02 billion shares in the HK$2.89 to HK$3.33 range, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Harbin Bank plans to use the proceeds from the deal to improve its balance sheet and support its business growth, including expanding into other regions of China and offering cross border services such as trade finance and foreign exchange into Russia. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Pricing of S$80 million floating rate notes due 2022 under s$1 billion multicurrency mtn programme