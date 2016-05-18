BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals :
* Says it signed an agreement to stop buying 51 percent stake in a Hubei-based pharmaceutical company on May 12
* Says it signed an agreement to buy 51 percent stake in the Hubei-based pharmaceutical company on April 1
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets