June 12 China's Harbin Bank plans to raise $1.5 billion through a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai next year, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday.

The bank, located in northeast China, has picked China International Capital Corp, China Merchants Securities and Goldman Sachs to handle the deal, IFR said, quoting sources.

Reuters reported last year that the bank, which focuses on micro financing, aims to have a public listing by 2014.