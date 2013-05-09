May 9
* Harbinger capital, hedge fund manager philip falcone have
reached agreement
in principle to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission probe -- SEC
filing
* Settlement intended to resolve two civil actions previously
filed in federal
court against Harbinger, falcone -- SEC filing
* Falcone agree to settle without admitting or denying SEC
allegations -- SEC
filing
* Says settlement requires Harbinger Capital falcone, other
Harbinger entities
to pay about $18 million in civil penalties, disgorgement,
interest -- SEC
filing
* Says settlement bars falcone for 2 years from associating
with broker-dealers
and investment advisers, but lets him during that period
remain associated
with Harbinger Capital
* Agreement in principle is subject to approval by court and by
SEC
commissioners -- SEC filing